Morgan Stanley Raises Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Price Target to $27.00

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Nielsen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Nielsen from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -62.24 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $26.54.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLSN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Nielsen by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the third quarter worth $64,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

