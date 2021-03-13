Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MSI. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday.

MSI stock opened at C$33.69 on Friday. Morneau Shepell Inc. has a 52 week low of C$24.42 and a 52 week high of C$34.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.50%.

About Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO)

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources (HR) consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

