Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires Shares of 177,809 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 177,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,715,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $78.52 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $78.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

