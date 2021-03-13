Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $17.42 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $17,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $115.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.81 and a 200-day moving average of $116.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $117.95.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

