Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $6.51 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,302 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.57% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000.

EWW stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.17. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

