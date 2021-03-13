Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $9.60 Million Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 362,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 67,698 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $9,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 25,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 14,965 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $2,885,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLB opened at $37.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $41.99.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.22.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

