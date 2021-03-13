Morningstar Investment Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,023 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.64% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $21,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $44.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $44.85.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.