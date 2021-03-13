MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MP. Northland Securities began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MP opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $4,628,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $796,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

