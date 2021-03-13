M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.54.

NYSE:MTB opened at $157.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

