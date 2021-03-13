M&T Bank Corp Acquires 15,265 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,242,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,265 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $35,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

GE traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 134,551,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,538,844. The stock has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

