M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 97.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,196,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591,910 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $136,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,008,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,329 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,925,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 162.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,279,000 after acquiring an additional 126,183 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 281,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,142,000 after acquiring an additional 125,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 223,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,508,000 after acquiring an additional 110,848 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.98. 492,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,760. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.29. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.68 and a 1 year high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

