M&T Bank Corp Buys 287,585 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 115.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 537,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,585 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.37% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $55,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWP. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810,196 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,184 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,608 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,469,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,797,000 after purchasing an additional 718,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,363,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,966,000 after purchasing an additional 673,428 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,493. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.50. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.97 and a 12 month high of $112.69.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.