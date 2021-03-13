M&T Bank Corp Buys 3,909 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,231 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $65,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Adobe by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,703 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 154,524 shares of the software company’s stock worth $77,281,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,071,000 after buying an additional 50,534 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE traded down $6.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $444.30. 2,183,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,920. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.66. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.77.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

