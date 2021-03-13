M&T Bank Corp Has $1.21 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,667 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,207,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,383,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $583,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 103,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.54. 6,341,613 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.28. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

