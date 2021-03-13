M&T Bank Corp Has $347.39 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,989,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.5% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $347,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,830,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,234,000 after buying an additional 465,674 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,265,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 596,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,327,000 after buying an additional 350,929 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 288.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 446,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,870,000 after buying an additional 331,298 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,483 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.42.

