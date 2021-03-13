Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Mueller Industries worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 628.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 142.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.26%.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 19,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $666,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,165 shares in the company, valued at $17,540,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Steinriede sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $94,375.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,810. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MLI shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

