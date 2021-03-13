Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 71 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,568 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA opened at $245.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $143.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.10, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $246.80.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.44.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.