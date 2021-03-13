Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of TAN opened at $90.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.67. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $125.98.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

