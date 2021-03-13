Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 8,301 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,986,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after buying an additional 120,700 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 11,972 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 988,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,791,000 after buying an additional 105,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.30 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.27 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average of $51.42.

