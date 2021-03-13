Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $356.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $363.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.88. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

