Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2,300.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,599,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,698,000 after buying an additional 1,532,809 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,839,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 302.6% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 608,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,100,000 after buying an additional 457,198 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,412,000 after buying an additional 352,903 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,614,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.84. The company had a trading volume of 421,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,641,381. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $90.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.02.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

