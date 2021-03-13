Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMI opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.41.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

