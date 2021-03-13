Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,247,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,747,000 after buying an additional 193,542 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,897,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,296,000 after buying an additional 51,597 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,464,000 after buying an additional 137,752 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,171,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,842,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 739,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,425,000 after buying an additional 21,635 shares during the period.

EFAV opened at $72.37 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.13.

