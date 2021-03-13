Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Novartis stock opened at $84.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.84. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $3.3784 dividend. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.