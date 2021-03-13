Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $213.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.96. The company has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

