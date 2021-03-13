Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 10,327 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,327 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

BATS NEAR opened at $50.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.16. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

