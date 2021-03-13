Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 197 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth $41,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.18.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $61.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.11. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $75.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

