Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 215 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $294.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.20. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $168.40 and a twelve month high of $300.58.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

