Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 2,933 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 644,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% during the third quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.41. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.