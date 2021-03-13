Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 42,304 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,304 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 281,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 21,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $459,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $107,552,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDX traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.97. The stock had a trading volume of 963,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,182,104. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $45.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.98.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.