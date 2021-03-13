Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.98, but opened at $21.00. Myers Industries shares last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 6,994 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.83 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. Myers Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the third quarter worth $100,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10.

Myers Industries Company Profile (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

