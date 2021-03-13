Naka Bodhi Token Market Capitalization Reaches $2.14 Million (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $36,560.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0306 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.67 or 0.00464896 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00062952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00049052 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00069754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00078975 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.82 or 0.00533296 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

