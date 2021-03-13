Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a negative net margin of 952.60%.

Shares of Nano Dimension stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. Nano Dimension has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.68.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.