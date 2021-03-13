Nasdacoin (NSD) Market Cap Reaches $159,501.26

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $159,501.26 and $464,300.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 56.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 56.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 113.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,893,730 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

