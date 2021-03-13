National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Secure Energy Services in a report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.64.

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$4.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$690.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.22. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$4.56.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

