National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.43

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.43 and last traded at $73.97, with a volume of 269506 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp upgraded National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $135,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,582,000 after buying an additional 266,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in National Health Investors by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,210,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,737,000 after buying an additional 78,743 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $40,753,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 420,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile (NYSE:NHI)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

