National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Earns “Buy” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.40.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NSA opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average of $35.42. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.