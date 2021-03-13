Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the February 11th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVGS. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of Navigator stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 48,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,647. The firm has a market cap of $601.54 million, a P/E ratio of -97.82 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24. Navigator has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $11.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Navigator by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the 4th quarter valued at $876,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the 4th quarter worth $1,306,000. Southport Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Navigator by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

