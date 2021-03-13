Needham & Company LLC Boosts Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $60.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SFIX. Stifel Nicolaus cut Stitch Fix from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stitch Fix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Stitch Fix from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.45.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $53.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -94.51 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 48,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $3,346,602.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,879 shares of company stock valued at $17,999,710 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

