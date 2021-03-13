Needham & Company LLC Cuts Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Price Target to $14.00

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gamida Cell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Shares of GMDA stock opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. Gamida Cell has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $217.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.03.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.34). As a group, equities analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

