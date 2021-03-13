Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Upgraded by Oddo Bhf to Neutral

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Neoen from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS:NOSPF opened at $58.00 on Friday. Neoen has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.64.

About Neoen

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Mozambique, Portugal, Zambia, and Australia.

