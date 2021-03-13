Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Net 1 U.E.P.S. Technologies provides its universal electronic payment system as an alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies. Net 1 believes that it is the first company worldwide to implement a system that can enable the estimated four billion people who generally have limited or no access to a bank account to enter affordably into electronic transactions with each other, government agencies, employers, merchants and other financial service providers. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:UEPS opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $316.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $5.88.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, Director Antony C. Ball acquired 75,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $261,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Antony C. Ball bought 545,085 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,940,502.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 932,917 shares of company stock worth $3,427,123. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,196,000. Kabouter Management LLC bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 197,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

