Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CFO Sells $95,467.44 in Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $95,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,971 shares in the company, valued at $4,245,175.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stephen Furlong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $138,122.85.

Shares of STIM stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The company has a market cap of $279.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. The business had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STIM shares. William Blair upgraded Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,492,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Neuronetics by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Neuronetics by 12,625.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

