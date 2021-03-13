New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 5,700 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCEI. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NYSE BCEI opened at $34.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $40.79.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. The business had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.38 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

