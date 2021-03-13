New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,355 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Provident Financial Services worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,881,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $132,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,306 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,899,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 188.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,050,854 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 686,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,382,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after purchasing an additional 302,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 571,889 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 97,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

PFS opened at $23.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.42 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

