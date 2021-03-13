New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chewy were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,778,000 after buying an additional 1,432,658 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Chewy by 489.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,706,000 after buying an additional 1,294,490 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 675.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 613,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,648,000 after buying an additional 534,550 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Chewy by 20.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,926,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,613,000 after buying an additional 326,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY stock opened at $85.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of -199.07 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $120.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.68.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,465 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,376,803.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 73,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,221.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,135 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $1,381,766.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 712,769 shares of company stock worth $66,397,419 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.56.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.