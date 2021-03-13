New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in AdvanSix by 324.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

ASIX opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $815.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 1.84. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $30.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.02.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $340.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CL King raised shares of AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

