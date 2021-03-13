New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,289 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Ladder Capital worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,300.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 783,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 727,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,666,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,314,000 after buying an additional 653,860 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 10,812 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $108,120.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 853,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,533,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Fox sold 2,922 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $30,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 406,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268,050.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,629 shares of company stock worth $2,948,790 in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LADR opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

LADR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

