New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $910,000 Position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Nkarta during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Nkarta during the third quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

NKTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $48.78 on Friday. Nkarta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $79.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.44.

In related news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $267,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Trager sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

