New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Gravity by 1,525.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gravity during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Gravity during the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gravity during the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Gravity by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRVY opened at $133.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $927.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of -0.37. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $239.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.27.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

